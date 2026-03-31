Two Canadian companies are building the future of healthcare at home -- before the crisis hits

CHAH AI Care, Quoted Tech partner to deploy AI-powered home monitoring hubs that bring proactive, connected care to Canadians, and give a strained healthcare system the support it needs.

MEDIA KIT (HERE)

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - CHAH AI Care and Quoted Tech today announced a strategic partnership to build and deploy Comprehensive Healthcare at Home (CHAH) Support Hubs, the first Canadian-made AI-powered home healthcare solution purpose-built to bring continuous, proactive monitoring to seniors and medically complex patients living at home.

CHAH AI Care is Canadian Made (CNW Group/CHAH AI Care)

The partnership brings together two Canadian companies with a joint mission to support Canada's constrained healthcare system with homegrown innovation as the aging and medically complex population continues to rise. By 2030, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians will be over the age of 65. In Ontario alone, the number of adults living with major chronic illness is projected to reach 3.1 million by 2040.

Canada's hospitals, long-term care facilities, and healthcare workers are bearing the weight of that rising demand. Canada only has 2.5 hospital beds per 1,000 people, less than the OECD average of 4.2. The number of long-term care workers per 100 people aged 65 years and over in Canada is 3.7, lower than the OECD average of 5.0.

Home-based monitoring and proactive care coordination are increasingly recognized as essential support to hospital and long-term care to reach patients earlier, when intervention is most effective.

CHAH AI Support Hub: A Canadian-made solution to the country's constrained healthcare system

CHAH AI provides the in-home sensors and AI model, combined with healthcare professionals who monitor and can respond to the patient's situation around the clock. Beyond detection, it can also surface early warning signs such as changes in gait, infections, and cardiac events to coordinate care team intervention before they escalate. Quoted Tech, which builds high-performance custom computers, provides the hardware: advanced systems hand-assembled in Ontario and designed to run healthcare AI workloads securely and continuously inside a patient's home.

The result is the CHAH AI Support Hub, an integrated infrastructure that extends the reach of care teams into the home, giving clinicians earlier and more reliable signals across patients who would otherwise be largely invisible between appointments.

"Canada's healthcare system is facing a demographic wave that will fundamentally reshape how care needs to be delivered," said Robert Stanley, Founder and CEO of CHAH AI Care and Stay at Home Nursing. "We cannot build enough hospital beds fast enough to meet demand. The future of healthcare will require intelligent infrastructure in the home, technology that helps identify risks earlier, supports care teams, and allows Canadians to age safely where they want to be."

"Every component we selected, every system we assembled, and every deployment we support directly shapes whether a patient gets the care they need, when they need it," said Kevin Jia, Co-Founder and CEO of Quoted Tech. "When we design hardware for healthcare AI, the margin for error is zero. We're proud to build this infrastructure in Canada, ensuring that the data, the intelligence, and the innovation powering care for Canadians stay here -- sovereign, secure, and in service of a strong healthcare system."

An initial production run of 50 CHAH AI Support Hubs will power pilot deployments across Ontario. As CHAH AI scales its model, Quoted Tech is positioned to expand Canadian manufacturing capacity alongside it, with plans to grow the platform nationally.

As healthcare systems across Canada search for ways to improve access to care while managing growing demand, the partnership highlights how advances in Canadian-developed AI systems, computing infrastructure, and new care delivery models can work together to support safer aging in place and a more resilient healthcare system.

About CHAH AI Care

CHAH AI Care is a Canadian health technology company building Comprehensive Healthcare at Home -- an AI-powered model designed to support proactive care delivery in the home. By combining predictive analytics, remote monitoring, and coordinated care response, CHAH AI Care helps patients receive more connected care while improving outcomes and reducing strain on the broader healthcare system.

About Quoted Tech

Quoted Tech is a Canadian technology manufacturer specializing in custom-built, high-performance computing systems for gaming, enterprise, and specialized applications. Founded in 2023 and based in Scarborough, Ontario, Quoted Tech hand-assembles systems using premium components and has served more than 10,000 customers nationwide. The company is expanding into purpose-built computing infrastructure for AI and healthcare environments.

SOURCE CHAH AI Care

Media Contact: Charlize Alcaraz, Category Communications, [email protected]