Two Boralex Wind Projects Selected in the Latest Call for Tenders in France

MONTRÉAL and BLENDECQUES, France, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is announcing that two of its projects totalling 32.6 MW have been selected in the fourth round of the national call for tenders conducted by the Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France. The two wind power projects are Seuil de Cambrésis Phase 2 (19.8 MW) and Extension de la Plaine d'Escrebieux (12.8 MW).

"Boralex is very pleased with the results of this call for tenders which highlight the competitive nature of our renewable energy projects," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager of Boralex Europe. "Our wind projects create jobs and generate property tax for the hosting communities. Additionally, local inhabitants are proud to play a role in France's ecological transition."

The projects have received the necessary administrative authorizations and will enable Boralex to receive a feed-in premium agreement over a period of 20 years from the date of commissioning. Boralex has so far secured 100 MW of new projects since the first call for tender in 2019.

Boralex has a portfolio of more than 1,000 MW of wind and solar projects in France at various stages of development. Boralex currently has 951 MW of wind, solar and thermal sites in operation in France and 2,003 MW worldwide.

In April 2019, the Corporation was recognized by the Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Française au Canada as Best Canadian Achievement in France in the "Large Corporation" category.

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex has ensured sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for nearly 30 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

