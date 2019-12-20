Twitch Community Supports No Kid Hungry This Holiday Season

The 2-hour "Crunch Time" live stream initiative raised a total of $10,037.00 USD towards No Kid Hungry

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Twitch , the world's leading live streaming video platform, launched their Crunch Time initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry , a national campaign to end childhood hunger in the United States.

Hosted by Mica Burton , an Overwatch esports caster and internet personality, the Crunch Time live stream took place on December 19, 2019, and featured the world-renowned chef Matty Matheson alongside notable Twitch streamers, Jericho , CookingForNoobs , and TheHungerService , who participated in a two-hour live cook-off challenge where they prepared a variety of dishes and were judged by the host as well as the audience via Twitch chat. Throughout the stream, contestants took on light-hearted challenges such as taking a shot of lemon juice and cooking with handcuffs on for 3 minutes when high-dollar donations were made.

"Everyone has a role to play in the fight to end childhood hunger," said Carla Warner, associate director of Revenue Innovation at No Kid Hungry. "Twitch's Crunch Time livestream proves that it's easy to make a big difference for kids."

The 2-hour live stream successfully raised a total of $10,037.00 USD in donations. For those who missed the live stream and would still like to make a donation, you can donate by visiting here .

About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon , the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We're always live at Twitch . Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our Blog .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org .

