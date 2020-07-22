Twine Publishes Guide for Canadian Schools Transitioning to Online Learning

School Management Software Company Offers Help to Schools Navigating New Logistics

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- With Canadian provinces working on establishing what their reopening plans will look like in the fall, schools are facing questions as to how to best keep students and staff safe, while providing a productive learning environment. For many schools, this will likely mean either part-time or full-time online instruction. Twine, a provider of school management software for small-to-medium private schools, recognized the difficulties inherent in preparing for different learning formats and developed a comprehensive guide to transitioning to online learning for school leaders.

Twine Founder and CTO Mark Dowdell said about the guide, "We know that this time of uncertainty is difficult for Canadian schools and that school leaders are working hard to prepare for every possible learning format in the fall. We're fortunate to have great staff with expertise in online learning and school management and wanted to pull together this resource as a way to hopefully make things at least a bit easier for school administration teams."

The guide, which is available for free to schools at https://choosetwine.com/transitioning-to-online-learning/, provides guidance to school leaders on everything from establishing remote learning schedules and policies, to ensuring students and staff have the equipment they need, to developing and finding content for online learning. As Canadian schools get clearer direction as to what next year will look like, they can use all or part of the guide to prepare.

About Twine: Twine is a provider of school management software for small-to-medium sized private and charter schools based in Markham, ON. Founded in 2016, Twine provides school websites, staff intranets, parent communications, online classrooms, assessment, report cards, transcripts, and more to schools both domestically and internationally.

