Twin Creek Media in Top 50 Digital Marketing Companies

Twin Creek Media gets recognized as a Top 50 Digital Marketing firm by 50Pros.com, an online listing used primarily by Fortune 1,000 companies to discover & hire top firms and agencies.‍

KELOWNA, BC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - 50Pros announced today that Twin Creek Media has been vetted and met its qualifications as a top 50 Digital Marketing firm within its directory, which serves Fortune 1,000 companies.

This recognition marks the crossing into the international arena for the Kelowna-based agency. Together with a Summit International Award in 2022, the agency is being recognized further afield. The Okanagan Valley will always be home, but it is working (more and more) with companies that call the whole of North America their "backyard."

Twin Creek Media is a full-service marketing agency specializing in working with mid-sized companies with revenue between $2M - $20M. As a single source of creative and technical talent, CEOs and business owners can treat the 12-person agency like their own team without the growing pains and expense.

James Shaw, Creative Director/Partner, said "Being in the Top50 on an international scale is a proud moment for us. It recognizes that our team is on par with other small-but-mighty marketing companies around the world. Our team is fast, agile, and experienced, and adds a ton of value for mid-sized companies that need help with marketing and advertising in Canada/USA. "

With some unique operating principles, Twin Creek Media sets itself apart from other companies:

Twin Creek only works with one company, per industry, per region. Exclusivity and loyalty are offered from the start.

No long-term contracts are required. We're happy to work on single projects or ongoing projects.

No commission on media buys. Since we've got nothing to gain recommending one tactic over another, we can focus on doing the right thing for each company.

"Digital marketing is changing so fast, it's hard to keep up," said Thomas Berger, Technical Director/Partner. "I think that's why our clients value our nerd-cred. We've had 19 years to figure things out, and we can hit the ground running with a new company and get results quickly," he continued.

‍About Twin Creek Media

Founded in 2004, Twin Creek Media is a full-service marketing agency offering strategy, design, and advertising services for mid-size companies in Canada and the USA.

SOURCE Twin Creek Media

For further information: Media Contact: James Shaw, Creative Director/Partner, [email protected], 250-762-4001, www.twincreekmedia.com