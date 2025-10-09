Twig Fertility Joins The Ontario Fertility Program

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Twig Fertility is proud to announce that it has been selected as a participating clinic under the Ontario Fertility Program (OFP), allowing the clinic to offer publicly funded fertility services to eligible Ontarians. This expansion marks a significant milestone in making fertility treatment more accessible and equitable across the province.

This development follows the Ontario government's recent commitment of $150 million over two years to broaden the reach of the OFP, including support for more clinics and reduced wait-lists.

"We are deeply grateful to Minister Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and to the Government of Ontario, for acknowledging the urgent need to expand access to fertility treatment," said Zach Shapiro, Co-Founder & CEO at Twig Fertility. "Through Twig Fertility's inclusion in the OFP, more Ontarians will have access to patient-centred fertility care that blends clinical excellence with empathy and innovation. It's an exciting step toward ensuring that everyone who dreams of becoming a parent has that opportunity."

Key aspects of Twig Fertility's participation in the OFP include:

Expanded Access to Care: Through this partnership with the OFP, Twig Fertility is helping to make evidence-based fertility treatment more accessible to eligible Ontarians, reducing barriers to care and expanding options for those ready to begin or continue their family-building journey.

Shorter Wait Times: With Twig Fertility joining the OFP, patients will benefit from increased capacity within the program meaning more timely access to funded fertility treatments and less time waiting to start their care.

Financial Relief: The program aims to alleviate some of the financial burden associated with IVF, making it a more viable option for many individuals and couples.

Comprehensive, Patient-Centred Support: At Twig Fertility, every patient benefits from an integrated, compassionate model of care that combines advanced technology, personalized treatment, and emotional support throughout the IVF process. The clinic's inclusion in the OFP reflects its ongoing commitment to redefining the fertility experience in Ontario.

"At Twig Fertility, we believe everyone deserves a fair chance at building their family. Being accepted into the Ontario Fertility Program is more than just a recognition it's a commitment to removing equity gaps in fertility care across this province. Our inclusion in the Ontario Fertility Program allows us to extend that level of care to even more patients across the province" said Dr. Zwingerman, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer at Twig Fertility.

Twig Fertility brings together leading reproductive specialists, a state-of-the-art IVF lab, and a deeply patient-centred approach all within a modern, welcoming environment. Participating in the OFP reinforces Twig's commitment to redefining what fertility care can look and feel like, and to ensuring every patient feels supported on their path to parenthood.

Twig Fertility is committed to providing a supportive and inclusive environment for all patients. Whether you are an existing Twig patient or new to the clinic, our team is ready to guide you through the process of accessing government funded IVF.

To learn more about the OFP at Twig Fertility, visit their website .

About Twig Fertility

Twig Fertility is a modern fertility and reproductive health company, offering fertility treatment, cryopreservation, genetics and wellness services. Twig Fertility is redefining the fertility category by bringing together hospitality, technology, and medical expertise to create an innovative and elevated fertility care experience for its patients.

Visit www.twigfertility.com to learn more.

