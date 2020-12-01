TVAAG - World's first Ultra-Performance Herbal Activewear launches on Kickstarter

"Why couldn't the same types of healing herbs be used in clothing?" he asked himself.

"Can the clothes keep any of the plant's wellness properties? And most importantly…Why are we wearing plastic?"

Recent studies have found that 83% of the world's drinking water is contaminated with microfibers from synthetic fabrics1 and also toxic synthetic dyes.

The conventional textile dyes like azo and formaldehydes can show carcinogenic and mutagenic effects on the human body.2

Derived from Sanskrit, TVAAG meaning 'skin', was created to allow your skin and Mother Earth to breathe a bit easier.

TVAAG uses special plant-based fabrics like bamboo and GOTS-cotton and 100% herbal dyes.

TVAAG is driven by its Three Leaves Philosophy – plant-based lifestyle, environmental sustainability and enhancing human consciousness.

TVAAG believes in the inherent goodness of people and that there is power in the connected consciousness of humanity. Each TVAAG product gives people another opportunity to contribute to the health of the planet. From raw materials and packaging, to their manufacturing process, they make ethical, sustainable choices for the customers and the planet.





1Ellen McArthur foundation. A New Textile Economy: Redesigning fashion's future. Summary of findings.; 2019 2Sen S, Demirer GN. Anaerobic treatment of real textile wastewater with a fluidized bed reactor. Water Research 2003; 37 (8) 1868-1878.

"For production we use a unique combination of 24 herbs like Neem, Tulsi etc. derived from ancient Indian medicinal system Ayurveda instead of toxic synthetics dyes. They have proven healing properties and been used for centuries. Hence, they are also non-harmful when released into the waters," said Mr. Vijayan.

TVAAG is entering the Activewear market with Leggings that have been designed for ultra-performance–– to be non-static and hypoallergenic. They are naturally breathable and sweat-absorbent. Its moisture wicking properties keep the skin comfortable over long hours of workout.

TVAAG's products are sustainably sourced and manufactured in a facility in India that meets strict global labour and ethical standards.

TVAAG is committed to give back part of the sales to farmers of natural dyes in India and enhance their lives.

Learn more about sustainable activewear that's designed to make you look good, feel good and do good. You can pledge today on their Kickstarter page link below https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tvaag/tvaag-ultra-performance-herbal-activewear?ref=7eljsw&token=2c4dbe47

Affiliate marketers and influencers can sign up to link below to earn 20% commission on every sales they bring through this link https://tvaag-plant-based-leggings.kickbooster.me/boost

Instagram: @tvaagnation

Our media kit - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FuygblWpBmAxHq-Iui7C-qnKMXbnJMk4?usp=sharing

SOURCE Tvaag

For further information: For media inquiries and interviews, please contact [email protected]