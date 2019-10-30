Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after markets close in North America

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:00 am EST/ 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: +1 416 764 8609 | +1 888 390 0605

International: +1 416 764 8609

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

For further information: Investors and Media, Roy McDowall, + 1 514-848 1506, roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com