Turquoise Hill announces the resignation of director Dr. James Gill

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Turquoise Hill Resources today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of director Dr. James Gill

"Jim has served on the Turquoise Hill board for almost five years." said Peter Gillin, Chairman of Turquoise Hill Board of Directors, "On behalf of the board of directors, the management team and our shareholders, we would like to thank Jim for his valuable contributions."

