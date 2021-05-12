Turquoise Hill Announces Results of Voting for Directors

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees set forth in its management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2021, are set out below.

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following seven management nominees was elected as a director of Turquoise Hill to hold office until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld George Burns 143,281,680 88.96% 17,775,025 11.04% R. Peter Gillin 129,988,745 80.71% 31,067,960 19.29% Alfred P. Grigg 133,864,450 83.12% 27,192,255 16.88% Stephen Jones 135,542,923 84.16% 25,513,782 15.84% Russel C. Robertson 133,868,003 83.12% 27,188,702 16.88% Maryse Saint-Laurent 134,154,570 83.30% 26,902,135 16.70% Steve Thibeault 144,452,375 89.69% 16,604,330 10.31%

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

