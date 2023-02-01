Turo helps Canadians turn their neighbourhood rink into professional ice with the Turo SK8

Canadian athlete of the year, Marie-Philip Poulin hosts the Turo SK8, allowing Canadians to resurface their own local ice rink like a pro.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians' love for hockey is felt in every community across the country. In fact, Canada is home to the most hockey rinks in the world — not including the countless backyard and local rinks built each year. Canadians willingly practice and play in all ice conditions, but nothing can compare to the feeling of freshly skimmed ice — which has been unachievable for the average local backyard rink. Until now.

Introducing the Turo SK8 , an ice resurfacing machine built for backyard rinks, now available to book on Turo, Canada's largest car sharing platform. The countless neighbourhood rinks across Canada provide many with the opportunity to enjoy the colder season. By virtue of its smaller size, the Turo SK8 ensures that more people have access to professional-quality ice, providing Canadians with the opportunity to fully enjoy winter — even if it's just in their own backyard.

"Growing up, my local community outdoor rink was an important part of my development as a hockey player and growing my love for the game," says Marie-Philip Poulin, Canadian professional ice hockey player. "Smaller, family-run local and backyard rinks play such an important part in fostering the love of hockey and skating across so many communities, including my own. I'm thrilled to be able to partner with Turo to level up local rinks with the Turo SK8, giving them that smooth, professional finish."

The Turo SK8 is made right here in Canada by Porta Ice Ltd. of Calgary, Alberta, and is built specifically to handle ice resurfacing in smaller, backyard rinks. It is also fully electric. But while the SK8 is not a traditional electric vehicle (EV), it will be available on Turo alongside an unrivaled selection of over 800 EVs for booking.

"Whether it's a spacious SUV to hit the slopes or the latest EV to experience a longer test drive, or, now, a resurfacer that turns your backyard into a professional ice rink, Turo offers an unparalleled selection of vehicles available to Canadians." says Cedric Mathieu, Vice President and Head of Turo in Canada. "Turo is proud to make transportation more fun and accessible in over 700 cities across Canada and we are thrilled to offer local communities a truly unique experience by introducing the Turo SK8, a first of its kind on our platform."

Starting today, the Turo SK8 is available in the Toronto area for four-hour trips through the Turo app or website . Some additional requirements apply for booking but, if you qualify, the machine will be conveniently delivered directly to your door, making it as easy as possible for any backyard rink keeper. The Turo SK8 will be available to book for the price of $29, a tribute to Marie-Philip's jersey number, and for each time the SK8 is booked, Turo will donate and match all proceeds to KidSport , a charity that supports children who need financial assistance with sport registration fees and equipment costs.

Stay tuned this winter to see if the Turo SK8 will be 'skating' into your hometown!

