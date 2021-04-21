Turo becomes the first carbon-neutral car sharing marketplace

Turo partners with Bluesource to offset 100 percent of its carbon emissions starting on Earth Day

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Starting on Earth Day, Turo will become the first car sharing or car rental marketplace to offset 100 percent of its estimated global carbon emissions. This commitment will offset emissions based on the total number of miles driven on Turo trips, and all emissions from its global office footprint. As the world's largest car sharing marketplace, Turo is taking an urgent next step towards fighting climate change and making the car sharing industry more sustainable.

"Building on the organic growth of electric vehicles shared on Turo and our core mission of putting the world's existing resources to better use, making the Turo marketplace carbon neutral is an important step towards making travel more sustainable, especially as the world emerges from the pandemic and car travel is widely considered the safest form of travel," said Andre Haddad, Turo CEO. "We're proud to double down on our commitment to promote a greener future, and to continue championing EV and hybrid adoption."

Efforts to reduce Turo's carbon footprint come at a time when hosts on the platform are already adding significantly more electric vehicles.

"Bluesource is very excited to partner with the Turo team as they continue their industry-leading climate commitments and embark on this offsetting program," said Bluesource Vice President, Ben Massie.

Turo will be carbon neutral through an investment in emission reduction projects, including a transportation efficiency project and two sustainable forestry projects, one in British Columbia and another in Alaska. By directly funding these projects, Turo supports the choices of the project owners to go above and beyond what is required of them. Turo chose high-quality, third-party-verified projects through its partner, Bluesource, the leading carbon offset developer. The projects Turo chose to support are located in markets across the US and Canada.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where car owners can become entrepreneurs, forging their path towards financial empowerment. A pioneer of the sharing economy and travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community with operations in the US, Canada, and the UK. Whether you share your extra car to make ends meet or are looking to start a small car sharing business, hosts can share virtually any car to get their entrepreneurial wheels turning.

