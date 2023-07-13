Turnium Technology Group, Inc. Announces Brokered LIFE Offering For Up to C$3.5 Million

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Turnium Technology Group, Inc. (TSXV: TTGI), (the "Company", or "Turnium"), has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord" or the "Lead Agent"), dated July 12th, 2023, to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents") to assist the Company in selling on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein), units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price per Unit to be determined in the context of the market (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of up to C$3,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share"), and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price to be determined in the context of the market, subject to adjustment in certain events, for a period of thirty-six months following the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the repayment of debt in the amount of ~C$2,000,000, and to provide general working capital to support operations.

Upon closing of the Offering, the Company shall pay to the Agents: (i) a cash commission equal to up to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering payable in cash or Units, or any combination of cash or Units at the option of the Lead Agent; (ii) non-transferrable warrants of the Company exercisable at any time prior to the date that is thirty-six months from the Closing Date to acquire that number of Units equal to 7.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering, at an exercise price equal to the Issue Price, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at: www.turnium.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Agents will also be entitled to offer the Units for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act"), as amended, and in those other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction. All securities not issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law, expiring four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company expects to close the Offering on or about July 28, 2023 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Turnium Technology Group, Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available trough a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the size of the Offering, the intended use of funds, and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Turnium Contact: Chairman: Ralph Garcea, email: [email protected], telephone: +1 416-304-9125; Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas, email: [email protected], telephone: +1 416-479-9547; Media inquiries, please email [email protected]; Sale inquiries, please email [email protected]