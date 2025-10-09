Turnitin Clarity Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2025

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Turnitin , a leading provider of technology solutions in academic integrity, today announced Turnitin Clarity has been named to TIME's list of the Best Inventions of 2025, which features 300 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. Turnitin Clarity is a solution that gives educators a view into how the students have approached the assignment to guide learning, incorporate the responsible use of artificial intelligence and uphold academic integrity.

"Turnitin Clarity was born out of the conversations we were having with educators about the concerns, and opportunities, artificial intelligence presents in the classroom. We delivered on this by creating a composition space where students draft assignments with transparency and, when allowed by educators, receive AI assistance and tailored feedback to improve their work," said Annie Chechitelli, chief product officer, Turnitin. "We are honored to see Clarity recognized by TIME on its list of best inventions of 2025, and more importantly appreciate our customers and their recognition that the use of AI and academic integrity are not mutually exclusive."

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields--such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Turnitin recently reached several significant milestones, including the launch of Turnitin Clarity, with nearly 100 U.S. secondary schools and districts piloting the solution in its first 60 days. The company also released its first global research study on AI in education, pioneered AI bypasser detection, enhanced Turnitin Feedback Studio, and earned recognition on TIME's list of the World's Top EdTech Companies.

About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 25 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Turnitin products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has over 16,000 customers in 185 countries use Turnitin services: Gradescope by Turnitin, Turnitin Clarity, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft by Turnitin, ProctorExam and Ouriginal.

