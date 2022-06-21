TurboPlay, a Creative Destruction Lab Graduate, heads towards Super Session

FREDERICTON, NB, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - TurboPlay Corporation ("TurboPlay" or the "Company"), a technology provider missioned to bring business and consumers together in the new [not] normal, is proud to announce that it has graduated from the Creative Destruction Lab ("CDL") Program and will be participating at the global Super Session this week on June 22-23, 2022. With 11 locations, 19 streams and over 1,200 mentors that range from accomplished entrepreneurs to world-renowned venture investors, CDL is one of the world's largest mentorship programs focused on supporting massively scalable, seed-stage, science and technology based companies.

"The CDL journey has been a thoroughly rewarding, once in a lifetime experience that we are grateful to have been a part of", said Vince McMullin, Co-founder and CEO of TurboPlay. "I'd like to express my sincerest gratitude to the entire CDL network, and extend a personal thanks to our mentors and CDL Founder Ajay Agrawal, for the opportunity to showcase our team and technologies that are helping shape the future of how we as a society continue to do business and socialize. With Super Session around the corner, we are excited to carry our momentum and showcase ourselves to the broader CDL community".

CDL has provided TurboPlay with access to the business leaders and risk takers that have not only been affected by the pandemic, but who have been able to navigate through it. TurboPlay is attending Super Session to make meaningful connections with mentors who have a vested interest in the next leap of the internet and the new journeys within the spatial web.

About CDL

Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success.

About TurboPlay

TurboPlay is a frontier technology house that creates scalable infrastructure, network and marketplaces technologies designed to bring business and consumers back together in the new [not] normal. These technologies are applied to a wide array of use cases such as eCommerce, virtual events, media and entertainment, primarily through its flagship brand, GenXP ( www.genxp.com ).

