Tundra Technical Solutions Ranked as Largest Canadian-Owned Staffing Firm

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Tundra Technical Solutions (Tundra), global workforce, technology, and engineering professional services company, today announced it has been ranked the largest Canadian-owned staffing firm in Canada, according to the 2025 Largest Staffing Firms in Canada report published by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

Tundra will exceed $1 billion in total global revenues in 2026.

Largest Canadian-Owned Talent Company Tundra Technical Solutions, recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for 2025 Canadian Staffing Revenues. (CNW Group/Tundra Technical Solutions)

Canadian Built Company Scales Globally Through Organic Growth

Founded in Toronto in 2004, Tundra has grown entirely through organic means, without acquisitions, to become a global workforce solutions firm with offices coast to coast across Canada, a US headquarters in Austin, Texas employing people in all 50 states, and international operations in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, India, and Singapore. The company employs more than 500 direct associates and has placed over 10,000 consultants and contractors deployed globally.

"This ranking is a reflection of 22 years of relationships - with the talent we represent, with the clients who have trusted us to find their most important resource - people, and with the team inside Tundra who builds this business every day," said Micah Williams, CEO, Tundra Technical Solutions. "We have never grown through acquisition. Every dollar has been earned. That means something about the durability of what we have built. It's about the commitment of our people and culture we have created and preserved since day one."

Tundra's Canadian work spans some of the country's most consequential projects - including major energy and power infrastructure, national defense programs, and large-scale infrastructure initiatives. The company's Canadian office network includes Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Halifax, Kincardine, and Winnipeg.

The Human Connection in an AI-Driven World

"The most important resource any organization has is its people - and that truth is not diminished by the rise of AI, it is amplified by it," said Jeremy Mack, CRO, Tundra Technical Solutions. "Tundra has spent 20+ years building the expertise, the relationships, and the solutions infrastructure to connect talent to opportunity at every level - from the energy projects powering AI infrastructure to the technical and professional talent driving it forward. That combination, across our Talent Solutions, Direct Source, and Managed Solutions businesses, is what has driven this growth and what positions us well for what comes next."

Tundra operates as a privately held company, with all equity held by current employees and Canadian shareholders.

About Tundra Technical Solutions

Tundra is a global workforce and technology solutions firm founded in Canada in 2004. Operating across more than 10 countries with 500+ direct employees and deployed 10,000+ consultants and contractors, Tundra delivers workforce solutions through three business lines:

Tundra Talent Solutions: Core staffing, RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) and EOR (Employment of Record) services.

Tundra Direct Source Solutions: Branded talent community curation.

Tundra Managed Solutions: AI/ML, digital transformation, and cybersecurity delivery.

Tundra Technical (Tundra) serves Fortune 500s and large organizations in industries that include Nuclear Energy, Technology, Shipbuilding, Renewable Energy, Mining & Minerals, Oil & Gas, Cryptocurrency, AI Infrastructure, Media, Construction, Engineering, Electronics Manufacturing, Finance, Institutional and Retail Banking, Insurance, Software, Pharmaceutical, Biotech / Lifesciences, Defence, Retail, Gaming, Government, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace, Aviation, and many others.

General Inquiries:

https://www.tundratechnical.ca/

1-866-9TUNDRA

Business Inquiries

https://www.tundratechnical.ca/contact/

Press Inquiries:

Robert Byrne

Head of Global Marketing

rbyrne@tundratechnical.com

(332) 286-8634

SOURCE Tundra Technical Solutions