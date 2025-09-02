TUMS helps Second Harvest tackle hunger in Canada for the fourth year in a row

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Food waste is an avoidable problem, yet at least 10 million people continue to face food insecurity in Canada. In July 2025, StatsCan reported that the employment rate continued to drop, while also noting that there has been little net employment growth since the beginning of the year1. With numbers like this, it's evident that many Canadians are struggling financially, which is impacting their ability to feed themselves and their families. Meanwhile, 46.5 per cent2 of all food in Canada is wasted.

However, if we collectively act, 41.7 per cent of this food could be redirected to help feed Canadians3. That's why this September, also known as Hunger Action Month, TUMS has joined forces with Second Harvest to help raise awareness, and funds, to support programs that are helping end hunger in Canada.

"TUMS is having an incredible impact this Hunger Action Month by helping raise 375,000 meals for people facing food insecurity across Canada," said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. "This kind of leadership is not only generous, but also essential. Support from partners like TUMS allows us to rescue good food and get it to communities where it's needed most."

Currently, there are 4x more food charities than there are grocery stores in this country, and nearly half of food produced for Canadians – or 21.18 million tonnes – is wasted annually. Since 1985 Second Harvest has rescued and redistributed more than 432 million pounds of food – that is enough to feed more than 394,000 people three times a day, every day, for an entire year. But, to do this work, they need funds, which is why TUMS has decided to help.

"This September, TUMS is matching consumer donations to Second Harvest's food rescue and delivery programs, up to $75,000," says Sarey Wulf, Head of Corporate Affairs, Haleon Canada . "The complex work of identifying and successfully redistributing food takes time, expertise, and money; it's an important and necessary job that we are proud to support for our fourth year.

There are simple actions Canadians can take to help alleviate food insecurity and waste:

Donate. While donations throughout the year are welcome, Hunger Action Month is when Canadians can make an even bigger difference in the lives of the millions of people in Canada facing food insecurity. This month, a secure one-time donation to Second Harvest will be matched by TUMS.

Volunteer. Volunteers play an important role in many non-profits' operations. No amount of help is too small. Second Harvest welcomes individual and group volunteers all year-round for food sorts, events and administrative support. To become a Second Harvest volunteer, submit an application here .

Reduce food waste in your own home. It's as simple as planning ahead and making a list so that you shop for only what you need or making a small change in how you store your produce 4 .

Advocate. Keep yourself informed about policies affecting food insecurity and the food system and share your knowledge with the community around you. You can also reach out to your elected officials to show your support for policies that make life more affordable. That includes improving access to housing, nutritious food, as well as ensuring living wages for everyone.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories: Oral Health; Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS); Pain Relief; Respiratory Health; Digestive Health; and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding, Haleon Canada brands include Advil, Buckley's, Centrum, Emergen-C, Flonase, NeoCitran, Nexium, Polident, Robitussin, Sensodyne, TUMS, Voltaren and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands visit www.haleon.com.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food waste and perishable food redistribution. It rescues unsold surplus food from thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redistribute it to non-profits in every province and territory. This prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while improving access to nutrition for millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity. Beyond food rescue and redistribution, Second Harvest is deeply involved in advocacy, research, training and education. Its groundbreaking reports, such as "The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste," provide critical data and insights to inform public policy and educate the public on sustainable food systems.

Second Harvest is committed to driving systemic change, helping to shape policies and practices that reduce food waste and address its role in climate change, while also supporting communities by providing them with the food they need

