The campaign will showcase TUMI's new colorways within the brand's iconic TUMI 19 Degree collection and introduce women's Georgica collection

High-Res Campaign Imagery HERE

Photo Credit // TUMI

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI launched its Fall 2023 campaign, entitled "Essentially Beautiful." Aptly named, the two-part campaign will dig beneath the surface, showcasing the true beauty that lies in the details of TUMI's products through short videos featuring returning TUMI Crew members: Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, pro-footballer Son Heung-min and acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp. The campaign will launch TUMI's new women's Georgica collection, in addition to introducing seasonal newness within the brand's iconic TUMI 19 Degree collections.

Pro-footballer Son Heung-min with the TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-On Formula 1 driver Lando Norris with the TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-On

The first installment of "Essentially Beautiful" starring Norris and Heung-min launched today and focuses on the ways that precise engineering takes us to new heights, highlighting the seemingly small details that lead to outstanding performance. The campaign videos captured by Georgia Hudson showcase Heung-min and Norris in motion alongside carry-ons from the TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum collection, bringing attention to the effortlessness with which TUMI's expertly designed luggage moves. In the campaign stills captured by Richard Phibbs, wheeled briefs, carry-ons and extended trip packing cases from the TUMI 19 Degree collection are displayed with their shells made from post-industrial recycled polycarbonate and lining made from post consumer rPET (recycled plastic bottles). This season, TUMI will bring a colorful twist to the collection with new colors and textures, including red, hunter green, blush and deep plum in addition to two textured colorways.

Launching on August 16th, the second installment of "Effortlessly Beautiful" will feature Rapp in short video vignettes that bring the strong yet soft juxtaposition of TUMI's new Georgica collection to life. Shot in an architecturally beautiful, yet simple space, the video and images will introduce this supple and lightweight collection for the modern woman. Crafted in natural grain pebbled or smooth leather, the Georgica collection offers minimalist styles that bring sophisticated ease to TUMI's women's assortment, pricing ranges from $195-$795 USD. With silhouettes including totes, backpacks, laptop sleeves and crossbodies in black and taupe colorways, the collection is effortlessly chic while maintaining TUMI's dedication to quality, essential function, and versatility.

"At TUMI we find beauty in elements that aren't typically thought of as beautiful, from the smooth glide of the wheels to the resilience of 19 Degree's aluminum," said Victor Sanz, TUMI's Creative Director. "Through the 'Essentially Beautiful' campaign we see these moments shine through in a way that is effortless and technical while remaining beautiful at the same time."

Follow along to see all of the ways TUMI brings essential beauty to its products @TumiTravel. Shop the new Fall collections available at TUMI stores and TUMI.com worldwide.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media Contacts

Alexandra Gillis

PR & Social Manager

[email protected]

TUMI

Nicole Colasanto

[email protected]

SHADOW

SOURCE Tumi, Inc.