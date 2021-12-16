TULLAMORE D.E.W. IRISH WHISKEY RAISES OVER $44,000 FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION INITIATIVES IN CANADA WITH "O'EVERYONE", A SPIRITED BENEVOLENCE CAMPAIGN IN SUPPORT OF THE CANADIAN CENTRE FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

In partnership with the CCDI, the O'Everyone campaign has been inviting Canadians coast to coast, to unlock the power of their O'Lastnames by purchasing a Tullamore D.E.W. O'Everyone t-shirt and bottle label bundle at www.OEveryone.ca . Sales are tracked via the live-ticker on the website and 100% of proceeds from merchandise sales go directly to the CCDI. Tullamore D.E.W. donated an initial $20,000 to kick-off the campaign in January 2021 and will continue to raise funds for the 2021 campaign until December 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

"Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone is rooted in bringing Canadians together to unlock the power of their 'O'Lastnames' and raise funds for the impactful and important work of the CCDI," comments Beth-Anne Perry, Country Marketing Director, William Grant & Sons. "We are proud to announce that O'Everyone has raised over $44,000 dollars to date and has brought increased awareness and attention to the powerful and necessary diversity and inclusion focused work of the CCDI."

Dollars raised from Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone campaign go directly to assist the CCDI to cultivate inclusive learning and economic opportunities, develop new resources to foster inclusive workplaces, and to support the roll-out of various education-led charitable events. Additionally, the dollars will support inclusive leadership initiatives through post-secondary institutions (e.g., Centennial College, University of Calgary) with Canadians of legal drinking age. With a strong focus on research and learning, the CCDI helps Canadian organizations effectively address the full picture of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workplace.

"After a successful first year of O'Everyone, Tullamore D.E.W. in Canada is proud to announce that we will be continuing the year-long, spirited benevolence O'Everyone campaign in 2022, and continuing to support the powerful diversity led initiatives of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion for a second year," comments Perry.

The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (the CCDI) is a registered national charity organization founded in 2012. Their mission is to help create inclusive spaces that are free of prejudice and discrimination, and to generate awareness, dialogue and action that helps recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.

"CCDI is proud to renew the partnership with Tullamore D.E.W. and the O'Everyone campaign, to continue to support our objectives driven by inclusion, diversity, solidarity and celebration," comments Anne-Marie Pham, Executive Director, CCDI. "We are excited to amplify the O'Everyone campaign message to millions of Canadians from coast to coast in 2022."

The O'Everyone customized O'Lastname T-shirt and bottle label bundle costs $20.00 inclusive and will be available for purchase in Canada at www.OEveryone.ca year-round. Tullamore D.E.W. will continue to cover all costs associated with production and shipping of the O'Everyone T-shirts and labels. Further details about the second year of O'Everyone will be released in January 2022.

ABOUT TULLAMORE D.E.W. IRISH WHISKEY

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second largest Irish whiskey in the world. With an intriguing smooth yet complex character, Tullamore D.E.W. is triple distilled, but is also a unique blend of all three types of Irish whiskeys; the pot still, malt and grain whiskeys. As a result, Tullamore D.E.W. is three times smoother with an added gentle complexity. Tullamore D.E.W. was the first and remains one of the few international Irish whiskeys to pioneer this blend of three. Created in 1829, the brand's strong heritage started in Tullamore, a town in the heart of Ireland, and was fostered by the vision of an early founder Daniel E. Williams, whose initials live on the bottle to this day. www.tullamoredew.com Distributed by PMA Canada. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons, Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts, small-batch, handcrafted Hendrick's® Gin and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Sailor Jerry®, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® and Drambuie®, Reyka® Vodka and Milagro® Tequila. Represented in Canada by PMA Canada Agency. www.pmacanada.com

