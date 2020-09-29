Tulip places No.86 on The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Tulip is pleased to announce it placed No.86 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of The Globe and Mail's top growing Canadian companies", says Ali Asaria, Founder and CEO. "Over the past three years, our singular focus has been around building the best software for the top retail brands in the world. Our growth is a result of retailers all over the globe investing in better tools to improve their stores."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Tulip

Tulip is a cloud-based software provider focused on omnichannel mobile solutions for retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Indigo, Hudson's Bay, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Swarovski use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, please visit www.tulip.com

