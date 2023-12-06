TUKTU RESOURCES ANNOUNCES EXPIRY OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FINANCINGS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Tuktu Resources Ltd. ("Tuktu" or the "Company") (TSXV: TUK) announces the expiry of the private placement financings previously announced in its October 18, 2023 press release (the "Financings") as the Financings were not completed within the timelines prescribed by Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus and Registration Exemptions ("NI 45-106") and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company continues to diligently pursue alternatives to fund the interim purchase price of the previously announced acquisition of certain properties located in southern Alberta and, subject to obtaining acceptable financing (which financing may include the issuance of equity (including an offering of equity pursuant to Part 5A of NI 45-106), debt or other convertible debt instruments), intends to complete the acquisition on substantially the terms previously announced.

