Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tukatech, the industry's leading fashion technology solutions provider announced the release of their 2021 line of products.

"Considering increased activity for Demand Manufacturing, Micro Factories and Made to Order businesses, the latest products are designed to give much higher productivity with less number of operators," says Ram Sareen, Founder and CEO of Tukatech. He continues, "We are not looking to put people out of jobs, rather to arm them with the right tools so they can be more efficient and productive while adding more value to the organization and ROI."

The 2021 Line boasts many new features and add-ons:

TUKAcad

The most powerful additions to TUKAcad are the enhancement to the development of new products based on old blocks. Now users can just import Excel or CSV files or fill in the new measurements directly in the chart by typing in the desired value and the NEW PATTERN is ready in seconds. This innovative system keeps the style lines and shape by adjusting the patterns proportionally. If a measurement is taken across multiple pattern pieces, each piece will adjust proportionally to maintain the original shape and balance. This feature is added to TUKAcad PE (Professional Edition) to further de-skill the pattern making process.

Other quick functions improve productivity, such as the Rule Table in the MTM module (Made-to-Measure). Now users can run commands with a single click, as opposed to one by one. There are also more options for internals, such as adding double notches (most often used to distinguish back pieces), and reopening darts after they have been closed.

TUKA APM

In January of 2020, Tukatech released TUKA APM, the industry's first fully automatic pattern making module within the TUKAcad software. As fewer and fewer apparel professionals know the fundamentals of pattern making, TUKA APM serves as the starting point for creating new styles without the need for an expert pattern maker.

In 2021, more template categories for men and women were added to the built-in block pattern library. Additionally, users can import their own block templates into TUKA APM so the generated patterns follow their own fitting conventions. This allows for better process engineering within product development, even without an advanced skillset.

SMARTmark

The 2021 version of TUKAmark and SMARTmark has an automated way to create nested bundles by size, a feature that was previously only available for SMARTmark Q and Net-Q users, or else would have to be done manually. Now it is an automated feature included for all users, which will increase productivity and cutting quality.

TUKA3D Professional Edition

TUKA3D Professional Edition is Tukatech's suite for 3D fashion design and fitting. In 2021 Tukatech added advanced features and productivity tools to make draping complex styles in 3D easier than ever.

Advanced mirror stitching for symmetrical and "cut 2" pieces make pattern preparation more efficient. After draping, it's easier for users to adjust the way the 3D garment sits and smooth out the layers for a higher quality look. They also have simplified options to apply specialized fabric settings, including elastic presets.

Designers will love the ability to draw in 3D and export a 2D CAD pattern from the shape. Since TUKA3D is connected to the TUKAcad system for pattern making, the drawn patterns can easily be cleaned up during the design process to reduce the amount of work done in pre-production.

TUKA3D is integrated with the Vray rendering engine, which now allows for detailed 3D fur rendering. This will make virtual outerwear and luxury goods pop off the screen.

TUKA3D Designer Edition

TUKA3D Designer Edition is a lite 3D fashion design software for surface visualization. It is a perfect tool for graphic artists to see how their work will look on a real garment, or for a fashion designer to see how a garment might look with a variety of prints.

Rather than using a full TUKA3D Professional Edition station to drape a garment for the purpose of visualization, designers can purchase ready-made 3D fashion garments in a variety of categories, such as men, women, children, and plus size. In 2021, hundreds of new garments were added to the TUKAweb marketplace, including tops, bottoms, outerwear, dresses, swimwear, and even accessories.

Designers can use these 3D garments for the purpose of visualization, then after approval they can purchase the accompanying pattern so the style can be adjusted, graded, and produced in real life.

TUKAcut

The TUKAcut automatic fabric cutting machine not only has a fresh look, but it also has a new high-powered processor. This, plus the unmatched TUKAcut software allows the calculation of millions of instructions to analyze cut path and sequencing. This optimization gives 16.8% higher productivity than almost any other cutter.

The patented vacuum system is stronger than anything else on the market. TUKAcut is the only cutting machine that cuts through 200 layers of plastic. This was extremely useful to manufacturers who made PPE products such as hospital gowns for the 2020 pandemic.

TUKAspread

The TUKAspread automatic fabric spreading machine eliminates fabric relaxation. The smart tension controller lays fabric evenly without pulling, including for very tricky fabrics like modal, which has four-way stretch.

In 2021 the capacity of the heavy duty TUKAspread machine was increased to hold up to 600 kgs. This capability makes it unparalleled in its utility for spreading denim, or even specialized industrial materials.

The addition of conveyorized tables enables the machine to continue while it moves on a track to the next table. This reduces the downtime between cuts, which allows for more cutting capacity.

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry's leading provider of fashion design software (2D CAD), virtual product development (3D virtual sampling and fit with real-time motion simulation), cloud collaboration, the most advanced marker making system, and cutting room machinery for garment manufacturing.

