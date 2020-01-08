Tukatech Makes a Memorable 25th Anniversary Gift to the Fashion Industry

TUKA-APM is the fashion industry's first fully automated pattern making and grading software, connected to the TUKAcad pattern making and grading solution. With TUKA-APM, a person of any skill level can complete a graded pattern in seconds. Simply fill out the measurement chart to generate a 2D CAD pattern including grading. This pattern is then pushed to TUKAmark to create a costing marker.

"Since 1995 we have stayed focused on simplifying apparel product development processes. There is no better way to start 2020 than with a 'thank you' to our loyal customers who have supported us and are the reason we've been profitable over the last 25 years." Listen to Ram Sareen explain why he decided to gift TUKA-APM to his current customers. https://youtu.be/Di6_RgrBs_k

TUKA-APM is available by cloud subscription via TUKAweb. Existing TUKAcad users with a dongle key will be able to switch to a cloud license in order to add TUKA-APM to their TUKAcad software. New TUKAcad users can begin a TUKAcad subscription via TUKAweb with TUKA-APM added on.

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. On their silver anniversary, Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry's leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing.

For more information visit: https://tukatech.com/

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Tukatech

Related Links

http://tukatech.com

