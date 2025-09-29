Tuhk Names Stewart McIntosh as CRO to Launch Revolutionary Fintech Collaboration Platform and Drive Global Revenue

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 Tuhk Inc. (tuhk.com), an emerging fintech pioneer, today announced the appointment of Stewart McIntosh as Chief Revenue Officer, joining its team of accomplished industry leaders and visionary entrepreneurs. McIntosh will spearhead Tuhk's global revenue strategy, driving customer acquisition, forging channel partnerships, and scaling sales operations to support the company's groundbreaking collaboration platform launch in early 2026.

Stewart joins Tuhk with over 20 years of experience in sales leadership and scaling collaborative data networks from inception to global success. Most recently, as Global Senior Vice President of Merchant Sales at Ethoca (a Mastercard company), he was instrumental in establishing product-market fit and growing Ethoca to become the world's largest merchant-issuer collaboration network, achieving significant revenue growth and building cross-industry partnerships. His previous roles at Salesforce and Pitney Bowes underscore his proven track record of driving impactful results for global brands.

A celebrated leader in fraud prevention, Stewart brings a wealth of accolades and a distinguished track record to Tuhk. His strategic vision and proven expertise will be pivotal in shaping Tuhk's go-to-market strategy, fueling its launch and delivering innovative, trust-enhancing solutions to navigate the challenges of today's dynamic digital environment.

He holds a Bachelor of Business (Marketing) from the University of Windsor and an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University. He is based in Toronto, Canada.

"Stewart's exceptional talent for building trusted, high-impact relationships and harnessing collaboration within the payments ecosystem is unparalleled," said Andre Edelbrock, Co-Founder and CEO of Tuhk. "His deep expertise in disputes and fraud prevention, and revenue acceleration, positions him perfectly to lead Tuhk's mission of fostering trust and efficiency in payments worldwide. We, the founders of Tuhk, are ecstatic to reunite with Stewart for this transformative journey."

"I'm thrilled to join Tuhk at this critical juncture," said McIntosh. "By empowering merchants, issuers, and industry partners with intelligent, collaborative solutions, we will transform risk management and build unparalleled trust in global transactions."

About Tuhk

Tuhk Inc., a rising fintech pioneer, is committed to strengthening trust and efficiency across the payment ecosystem through cutting-edge collaboration technologies. Specializing in fraud prevention, dispute resolution, risk decisioning, and seamless customer experiences, Tuhk equips businesses with innovative tools to proactively combat digital crime and streamline operations.

For more information, visit tuhk.com.

All Media Inquiries: Heather Lamont, SVP Global Customer Experience, [email protected]