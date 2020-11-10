Tuft & Needle partners with PayBright to offer buy now, pay later plans

With technology that includes graphite, ceramic gel, open-cell support foam, and T&N Adaptive® Foam, Tuft & Needle is meeting consumer demand for accessible, locally-made mattresses that improve health and wellness. Through its new PayBright partnership, Tuft & Needle has made these products more affordable to Canadians.

"Since day one, Tuft & Needle has been in the business of improving the health of our customers via our locally-produced, superiorly-engineered sleep technology," says Devi Odisho, Corporate Industrial Engineer, Tuft & Needle. "By offering PayBright's monthly payment plans to our customers, we're able to make our long-lasting, superior quality mattresses more affordable to a wider audience, providing Canadians with greater payment flexibility when shopping for quality Canadian mattresses on tuftandneedle.ca."

Tuft & Needle joins a growing roster of Canadian retailers offering PayBright's popular buy now, pay later option at checkout. To date, more than 7,000 domestic and international merchants offer PayBright's Pay in 4 or Monthly plans to consumers shopping for home goods, fashion, beauty, sporting goods, electronics, and other products.

"We're excited to partner with Tuft & Needle to ensure more Canadians can purchase superior sleep products and pay for them in a way that better suits their financial needs," said Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. "We welcome Tuft & Needle to our growing Shop Directory of retailers who already see the benefits of offering PayBright to Canadians."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. Consumers can learn more here.

About Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle has redefined the mattress purchase experience through a clear focus on the customer. Tuft & Needle's philosophy is that everyone deserves a good night's sleep at a fair price. The mission has been to do away with everything consumers hate about the mattress industry and offer high quality, fairly priced products for everyone. For more information, visit https://tuftandneedle.ca/.

About Paybright

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 7,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Sephora, Groupe Dynamite, Steve Madden, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 bi-weekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

