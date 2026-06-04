Tucows Shareholders Elect Board to Support Continued Execution of Long-Term Strategic Priorities

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 2, 2026.

All eight director nominees were elected to the Tucows Board of Directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Shareholders also approved the Company's advisory resolution on executive compensation and ratified the selection of Deloitte as the Company's independent accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

The Board elected one new member, David Woroch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tucows and Tucows Domains. Mr. Woroch joins Marlene Carl, Lee Matheson, Sandra Matz, Laurenz Malte Nienaber, Allen Taylor, Jeffrey Tory and Stephan Uhrenbacher on the Tucows Board.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence," said Laurenz Nienaber, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are pleased to welcome David Woroch to the Board, where his leadership as President and CEO and deep understanding of Tucows' operations will further strengthen our oversight and strategic dialogue. With our Board leadership and committee structure continuing unchanged, we are well positioned to maintain momentum on the strategic workstreams already underway and to support management as Tucows executes on its long-term priorities."

Voting results were as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Marlene Carl 6,777,982 91.52 % 627,741 8.48 % Lee Matheson 6,705,717 90.55 % 700,006 9.45 % Sandra Matz 7,331,744 99.00 % 73,979 1.00 % Laurenz Malte Nienaber 6,243,490 84.31 % 1,162,233 15.69 % Allen Taylor 6,830,376 92.23 % 575,347 7.77 % Jeffrey Tory 7,369,190 99.51 % 36,533 0.49 % Stephan Uhrenbacher 6,764,168 91.34 % 641,555 8.66 % David Woroch 6,831,227 92.24 % 574,496 7.76 %

There were 668,178 broker non-votes with respect to the election of directors.

2. Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation

Shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Abstentions % Abstentions 6,778,876 91.54 % 624,527 8.43 % 2,320 0.03 %

There were 668,178 broker non-votes with respect to the Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation.

3. Ratification of Independent Accounting Firm

Shareholders ratified the selection of Deloitte as the Company's independent accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Abstentions % Abstentions 8,046,168 99.66 % 2,080 0.03 % 25,653 0.32 %

Board Leadership and Committee Assignments

Following the Annual Meeting, the newly elected Board convened and reaffirmed its existing leadership and committee structure, maintaining continuity in Board oversight as Tucows continues to execute against its long-term strategic priorities. The Chair, Vice Chair and committee assignments remain unchanged from the prior year, enabling each committee to build on the important work already underway.

Laurenz Nienaber will continue to serve as Chair of the Board and Jeffrey Tory will continue to serve as Vice Chair.

Committee leadership and composition are as follows:

Audit Committee

Chair: Allen Taylor

Members: Jeffrey Tory, Marlene Carl

Compensation Committee

Chair: Stephan Uhrenbacher

Members: Laurenz Nienaber, Allen Taylor

Governance Committee

Chair: Lee Matheson

Members: Stephan Uhrenbacher, Sandra Matz

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 2, 2026 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages over 21 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 33,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

Monica Webb, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647.898.9924, [email protected]