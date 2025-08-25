TTX Joins RailPulse Coalition, Accelerating Industry-Wide Telematics Innovation

CARY, N.C. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- TTX Company, the Railcar Pooling Experts, has joined the RailPulse Coalition, becoming the latest member of the growing cross-industry effort to transform railcar visibility, safety and efficiency through widespread adoption of telematics and data standardization. TTX's entry into RailPulse brings a powerful new dimension to the coalition's mission adding the scale, operational expertise and fleet management capabilities of North America's leading shared railcar provider.

"I'm grateful to those that offered support in TTX joining RailPulse," said Marty Thomas, Executive Vice President of TTX Company. "Joining RailPulse underscores our dedication to driving innovation and ensuring the long-term strength of the freight rail industry. We envision a future where real-time data enhances everything from maintenance operations to the customer experience and we're proud to help lead that evolution in collaboration with RailPulse."

RailPulse was founded to advance the use of GPS and sensor technology on railcars, deliver near real-time data through a common platform and foster a more responsive, transparent and data-driven freight rail network. TTX joins a diverse coalition of industry leaders, including Class I and short line railroads, shippers and railcar owners, working collaboratively to standardize telematics technology and unlock its full potential for the rail industry.

Since RailPulse's formation, the number of telematics-equipped railcars in North America has doubled, a clear sign of the industry's accelerating digital transformation. With TTX joining the coalition, RailPulse now captures data from the majority of these railcars.

"The integration of TTX's shared fleet model with RailPulse's telematics platform is a game changer," said David Shannon, General Manager of RailPulse. "Together, we can align operational scale with data intelligence, accelerating our vision of a modernized, customer-centric rail network that is safer, more efficient and competitive."

TTX's participation in RailPulse strengthens the coalition's ability to achieve several key objectives:

Improved Customer Experience: With greater visibility into car location, condition and performance, railroads and shippers gain access to more reliable ETAs, enhanced service transparency and actionable supply chain insights.





Standardized, Open Data: RailPulse's neutral platform ensures consistent, high-quality data that can be accessed and leveraged across the industry, aligning with TTX's mission to support all railroads through shared infrastructure and collaborative efficiency.





Smarter Asset Deployment: Near real-time GPS and sensor data from RailPulse enables TTX to improve the precision of car distribution and fleet allocation, reducing empty miles, dwell time and repositioning costs.





Near real-time GPS and sensor data from RailPulse enables TTX to improve the precision of car distribution and fleet allocation, reducing empty miles, dwell time and repositioning costs. Predictive Maintenance at Scale: By shifting from scheduled to condition-based maintenance, TTX can improve car availability, extend asset life and reduce service interruptions, benefiting all railroads and customers using its fleet.

About TTX Company

TTX is a railcar pooling company founded as Trailer Train in 1955 by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Norfolk & Western and Rail-Trailer Corporation. TTX's right‐sized, low cost, reliable fleet of over 177,000 railcars serves North America's railroads and the world's freight needs. TTX helps railroads meet their customers' needs by providing well‐maintained railcars in an efficient, pooled environment, investing $6 billion in additional railcars over the past 10 years alone. TTX has a complete engineering and design team to care for its large and varied fleet with maintenance operations in terminals across the network. In addition to this vital role as a railcar pool operator, TTX invests in and operates sophisticated industry technology solutions. These solutions improve the quality and timeliness of financial and operating information for managing our business and that we share with our owners to help them manage theirs. Further, TTX is a recognized innovator in the technical design and engineering of railcar components. To learn more about TTX, visit www.ttx.com.

About RailPulse

RailPulse, formed in 2020 by a diverse group of industry leading stakeholders, includes Bunge, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, GATX Corporation, Genesee & Wyoming Inc., Norfolk Southern Corporation, Railroad Development Corporation, The Greenbrier Companies, TrinityRail, Union Pacific Railroad, CSX Corporation, and Watco Companies LLC. The RailPulse coalition is dedicated to transforming the rail industry through accelerating the adoption of GPS and other telematics technologies delivered through an open-architecture railcar telematics platform. The platform emphasizes data standardization, cloud storage, and delivering actionable insights to enhance service levels, visibility, safety, and efficiency in North American rail-based supply chains. Visit railpulse.com to learn more about the RailPulse initiative.

