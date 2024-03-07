TTTech Auto and BlackBerry QNX Expand Partnership to Tackle Critical Complexity Challenges for Future Software Defined Vehicles (SDV)

New QNX operating system to integrate with TTTech Auto's best-in-class scheduling solutions to support safety and real-time domains with high computational performance combined with functional safety

VIENNA, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- TTTech Auto and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced an expansion of their existing partnership to address the growing complexity challenges of software defined vehicles (SDVs). The co-operation will support the native integration of the latest QNX® Operating System (OS) 8.0 with TTTech Auto's best-in-class scheduling solutions in a single safety-certified product. This will enhance performance and enable better utilization of the underlying semiconductors in complex and highly mission-critical environments such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in SDVs.

The joint product from this co-operation will support the scalability of architectures, from zonal to domain controllers and central compute, as well as from fail-safe to fail-operational solutions. By leveraging best-in-class scheduling algorithms, the design phase is simplified and testing efforts reduced, allowing users to modify their configuration with just one click and achieve functional results consistently. The product is pre-certified to support relevant safety standards (ISO 26262 up to ASIL D) and security standards (ISO 21434). It will be available for projects end of Q2/2024 and fully certified in Q4/2024.

"The combination of rapid advancements in silicon chip performance, increasing system integration and interdependency, and growing software complexity is creating a pressure cooker environment for SDV manufacturers," said John Wall, SVP and head of QNX at BlackBerry. "When safety and security are paramount, there is no room for compromise. That's where our partnership with TTTech Auto excels. It will deliver a linchpin product that supports scalable architectures and complex interactions needed by SDVs on our trusted safe and secure QNX foundation."

"Developing SDVs makes the old days of auto design look like child's play," commented Stefan Poledna, CTO at TTTech Auto. "SDVs of the future require a system-wide approach that embraces the '4 S's' of system, safety, security and software integration. In partnership with QNX, we're helping overcome a major hurdle by offering a pre-integrated and pre-certified solution that ticks all of the boxes to support innovation and advancement in SDVs."

This partnership builds on the success of an initial co-operation announced in June 2022, through which TTTech Auto and BlackBerry have integrated the QNX® Neutrino® Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and TTTech Auto's safe vehicle software platform, MotionWise. Joint products from this co-operation are already in production.

About TTTech Auto

TTTech Auto provides solutions for the challenges of future vehicle generations. The company specializes in safe software and hardware platforms for automated driving and beyond, applicable in series production programs. With its leading technology solutions, TTTech Auto ensures safety and electronic robustness for a more automated world.

TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi, Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round. At TTTech Auto's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and its subsidiaries across Europe and Asia, 1,100 employees work with leading car manufacturers on their software-defined vehicle, ADAS and autonomous driving programs. The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in the UK, Spain, Turkey, China and Central and Eastern Europe. www.tttech-auto.com

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Media Contacts:

TTTech Auto PR/Media Relations:

Susanne Einzinger

Phone: +49 160 9686 5710

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

BlackBerry Media Relations

Phone: +1 (519) 597-7273

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited