TTT Studios Announces New Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - TTT Studios, a top Canadian custom software developer, announced its board of advisors today. The four members joining this newly established board will help to guide the company through its critical stage of growth and development.

The selected board members come from a diverse background and possess experience from a wide range of industry verticals including legal, technology, business and operations. These varied perspectives will provide the executive team at TTT Studios with well-rounded advice that will help strengthen the company's position in the international landscape.

The board of advisors will include members:

Bruce Tattrie, Partner at Fasken

Farran Hobbs, VP of Business Operations at Ledcor

Justin To, Director of Private Markets at PSP Investments

Dr. Zhenyu Guo, Executive at Alibaba's Autonomous Driving Lab

For more information on board members, please visit: ttt.studio/blog/board-of-advisors

"We're very excited to bring on board such a wide range of distinguished individuals," says Jose Hernandez, CEO of TTT Studios. "Their guidance and insights will be invaluable in the coming years as we continue to expand our services and penetrate new markets."

ABOUT TTT STUDIOS

TTT Studios is a Canadian tech company and award winning Digital Innovation Studio, building custom software for more than 150 clients around the world. They work with industry leaders and challengers who have ambitious goals and see the value in re-shaping their industries through technology. With experience across 20+ different industries, their technical capabilities include mobile development, AR & VR, IoT, AI, cloud computing, and enterprise solutions.

