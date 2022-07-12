VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- We are very pleased to announce the unveiling of another exciting product TTII PLAY IT COOL INFILL.

PLAY IT COOL INFILL is an innovative round, non-silica, non-coated, naturally antimicrobial aragonite mineral that reduces the surface temperature of synthetic turf through slow evaporation cooling, creating a much safer and enjoyable experience for anyone relaxing, walking or playing strenuously on it. PLAY IT COOL has a specific gravity similar to infill sand which means it will not float away in heavy rain or blow away in dry, windy environments.

Once again…PLAY IT COOL is a round non-silica, non-coated, naturally antimicrobial mineral with cooling properties. This a one-of-a kind, stand-alone infill. Wow!

John B. Giraud, Managing Director of Target Technologies is extremely pleased to have Silica Products of California as partners in this exciting endeavor. "We are honored to be the exclusive distributor from all 5 locations and as always it fits well within our environmental outlook. This infill will be extremely beneficial to all those in the warmer climates and as an added bonus it has a natural antimicrobial specifically important to the residential market. You'll never have to worry about a coating wearing away and losing its ability to cool or to keep microbes away – with PLAY IT COOL it's built right in."

PLAY IT COOL is a sustainable mineral created and constantly renewed in shallow sea beds. It is 100% recyclable, neutralizes odors, is virtually dust free, non-toxic and naturally antimicrobial. It is produced by living organisms and as it is generated, carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is reduced. PLAY IT COOL is dredged, not mined reducing the carbon footprint. It does not contribute to microplastics affecting our oceans and can be fully recycled or repurposed.

PLAY IT COOL INFILL meets and exceeds all expectations of the synthetic turf industries and is readily available from 5 locations in the US – Oroville CA, Hesperia, CA, Glendale AZ, Cleburne TX and Kentwood LA.

Packaging is available in 50 lb. bags, 3000 lb. bulk bags and in bulk to service the residential, parks and recreation and sport field markets.

For more information visit www.TTIIOnline.com

Contact us or 1.888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620 or through [email protected]

A member of the QUIKRETE™ Group of Companies, Target Technologies International Inc. is a leading supplier of environmentally friendly products, services and logistics solutions.

SOURCE Target Technologies International Inc.