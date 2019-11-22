TTC using legal tactics to prevent workers from joining union

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Almost 90 per cent of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Operations Supervisors voted Thursday on joining Canada's largest union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), but their ballots have not yet been counted because of a technical objection raised by their employer.

"The Operations Supervisors in TTC Transit Control came out in huge numbers to participate in a democratic process and, understandably, are frustrated that the TTC is blocking the votes from being counted," says Kristy Davidson, a CUPE National Representative who was involved in the organizing drive. "This is a delaying tactic by the employer, but these are strong and motivated workers. Together, we'll overcome the obstacles and win the respect they deserve."

The Operations Supervisors decided to unionize after a lack of response by their employer to concerns about issues including health and safety, workload, constant schedule tampering and forced overtime.

"These are people who work around the clock, 24/7, to ensure smooth operation of the TTC in the event of accidents or emergencies, and they deserve better treatment from their employer. We will continue to fight for their rights and a stronger, safer public transit system for everyone."

CUPE represents more than 80,000 municipal workers across Ontario, including more than 650 workers who maintain critical safety equipment in the TTC.

