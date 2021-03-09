TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  March 09, 2021
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on  March 08, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

VRB

1

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.

Annual audited financial statements for the year

2020/10/31



Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year

2020/10/31



Certification of annual filings for the year

2020/10/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")
[formerly GAINEY CAPITAL CORP. ("GNC")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated February 25, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday March 11, 2021, the common shares of Masivo Silver Corp will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gainey Capital Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which

95,196,472

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

6,673,698

shares


Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

MASS

(new)

CUSIP Number:

57480R109

(new)

________________________________________

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday March 11, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced February 3, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. 

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance.  There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance.  SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, March 11 2021, the common shares of Loopshare Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which

3,209,478

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

nil

shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

LOOP

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

543527303

(new)

________________________________________

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP.  ("TCA.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share:  $0.0211
Payable Date: March 31, 2021 
Record Date:  March 15, 2021
Ex-dividend Date:  March 12, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  March 09, 2021
NEX Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on March 08, 2021  against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

KHA.H

NEX

KNIGHTHAWK INC.

Annual audited financial statements for the year

2020/10/31



Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year

2020/10/31



Certification of annual filings for the year

2020/10/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

PANTERA SILVER CORP. ("PNTR")
[formerly Red Oak Mining Corp. ("ROC.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021
NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated November 12, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Pantera Silver Corp. (previously Red Oak Mining Corp., the "Company") and Impact Silver Corp. ("Impact Silver").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired from Impact Silver the option to earn a 100% interest in the Nuevo Taxco property, Mexico (the "Project").

The Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Project by incurring exploration expenditures of $1,400,000 on the Project, paying Impact Silver $300,000 ($50,000 paid at closing) and issuing 3,500,000 shares of the Company (500,000 shares issued at closing) over a three-year period.

Upon exercise of the option, Impact will be granted a 1% net smelter royalty on the Project.

Corvidian Capital Corp. (Kevin Bottomley) will receive 100,000 shares of the Company pursuant to a finder's fee agreement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:  N/A

For additional information please see the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2020, November 13, 2020 and March 9, 2021.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2020:

Number of Shares:

10,423,500 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share


Warrants:

10,423,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,423,500 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two year period


Number of Placees:

34 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Tehama Capital Corp. (Jay Roberge)

Y

250,000

Ian Graham

Y

250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

450,000

[3 placees]




Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $8,800 cash and 88,000 Finder Warrants payable.

Aetas Global Capital Pte Ltd. $5,628 cash and 56,280 Finder Warrants payable.

-Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to the Director's resolution dated November 19, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, March 11, 2021 the common shares of Pantera Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Red Oak Mining Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:

unlimited

shares with no par value of which

26,853,056

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

PNTR

(new)

CUSIP Number:

69867T103

(new)

Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company. 

Therefore, effective on Thursday, March 11, 2021 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, on Thursday, March 11, 2021 the trading symbol for the Company will change from ROC.H to PNTR.

Company Contact:

Jay Roberge

Company Address:

Suite 1201-1166 Alberni St.

Vancouver, B.C.

V6E 3Z3

Company Phone Number:

(778) 895-0247

Company Email Address:

[email protected]

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 11, 2021 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

________________________________________

21/03/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 5:55  a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:17  a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  12:00 p.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  6:14 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at  7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 2, 2021:

Number of Shares:

625,002 hard dollar shares


Purchase Price:

$4.00 per hard dollar share


Number of Shares:

125,000 New Brunswick flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$5.52 per New Brunswick flow-through share


Number of Shares:

890,450 Manitoba flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$6.40 per Manitoba flow-through shares


Warrants:

820,226  share purchase warrants to purchase 820,226 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$6.00 for a three-year period


Number of Placees:

36 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

19,752

[3 placees]

Agent's Fee:
$163,831 and 20,479 Agent Warrants to Clarus Securities Inc.
$63,012 and 7,876 Agent Warrants to PI Financial Corp.
$25,204 and 3,151 Agent Warrants to Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

Agent's Warrants Term to Expiry:

February 25, 2023


Agent's Warrants Exercise Price:

$6.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 25, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  10:07 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 410,125 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $82,025:

Number of Creditors:

5 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name

Non Arm's Length Party = NP /
ProGroup = P

# of shares

Paul Robinson

NP

272,000

Dennis Logan

NP

43,750

Michael Byron

NP

23,125

Richard Bedell

NP

28,125

Denis Hall

NP

43,125

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated December 21, 2020.

________________________________________

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:

Number of Shares:

15,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.


Purchase Price:

$0.04 per Unit


Warrants:

15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.07 for a period of two years from the date of issuance


Number of Placees:

10 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation: 




Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

Number of Units



Archibald J.Nesbitt

Y

1,700,000

John McIntyre

Y

150,000

Conex Services Inc.



(Glenn Walsh)

Y

1,875,000

Lost in Space Inc.

(Dale Burstall)

Y

625,000



Finders' Fee:

Capital Find Partners Inc. - $32,000 cash and 800,000 broker warrants;

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $480 cash and 12,000 broker warrants;

Haywood Securities - $2,000 cash and 50,000 broker warrants.


Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $.05 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 31, 2020 and February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares:

8,000,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.142 per share


Warrants:

4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two year period


Number of Placees:

1 placee


Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

Y

8,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PARTNER JET CORP. ("PJT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 821,370 shares at a deemed value of $0.1501 per share to settle outstanding debt for $123,287.67.

Number of Creditors:

4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2021:

Number of Shares:

5,000,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share


Number of Placees:

16 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

125,000

[1 placee]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 5:23  a.m. PST, March 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:17  a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  1:43 p.m. PST, Mar. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  9:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  6:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")
BULLETIN TYPE:   Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 4, 2020, between the Company and Réal Gauthier and Les Ressources Minérales JDG Ltée (collectively, the "Vendors"), arm's length parties to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in 38 mining claims in the property Gradis (the "Property"), located in the Chibougamau region in the north of the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 200,000 common shares in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 5, 2021.

LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (« VGD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :   Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 mars 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 4 décembre 2020, entre la société et Réal Gauthier et Les Ressources Minérales JDG Ltée (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), des parties sans lien de dépendance avec la société, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans 38 claims miniers dans la propriété Gradis (la « propriété ») localisée dans la région de Chibougamau dans le nord de la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 200 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 janvier 2021.

_________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION ("WEB.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

