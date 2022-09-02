VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: September 30, 2022

Record Date: September 16, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 15, 2022

________________________________________

22/09/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:40 p.m. PST, Sept.01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:41 a.m. PST, Sept. 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the proposed Romer Property Acquisition Agreement between the Company and Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria") dated April 6, 2022 (the "Agreement"), to dispose of a 100% interest in the Romer Polymetalic property (the "Property"), consisting of 57 and 2 isolated map-designated mining claims, covering an area of 2,592 hectares, located in the Labrador Trough sector of Nunavik.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Stria issued 750,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share to the Company and made a cash payment of $125,000 for the Property.

Additionally, Stria granted a net smelter return (the "NSR") royalty of 1.0% to the Company. Stria will have the option to purchase 50% of the NSR (i.e. 0.5%) for consideration of $500,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2022, April 5, 2022, April 7, 2022, June 21, 2022 and August 11, 2022.

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debenture: 35 convertible debentures with a principal of $10,000 each



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.22 per

share.



Maturity date: 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrants: 350,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 350,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.26 for 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider/ ProGroup participation:







Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P Total principal of

convertible debentures # of warrants Non-arm's length party Y $100,000 100,000









The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 1, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DIAGNOS INC. (« AKD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 septembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Débenture convertibles : 35 débentures convertibles pour un principal de 10 000 $ chacune



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de

0,22 $ par action



Date d'échéance : 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt : 10% par année



Bons de souscription : 350 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 350 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,26 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 3 souscripteurs





Participation d'Initiés/ Groupe Pro :



Nom Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P Principal total des

débentures convertibles # de bon de

souscription Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance Y 100 000 $ 100 000









La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 septembre 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

FREQUENCY EXCHANGE CORP. ("FREQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a licensing and development agreement dated July 6, 2022 between Frequency Warehouse Inc. ("Warehouse") and FREmedica Technologies Inc. ["FRE", a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Frequency Exchange Corp. (the "Company")], whereby FRE agreed to acquire an exclusive, royalty-bearing, non-transferable license from Warehouse for the consideration of $150,000 and a royalty equal to 10 per cent of all annual collected gross sales FRE earns. The acquisition is a non-arm's length transaction. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 18, 2022.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Subscription Agreement dated August 12, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Giga Metals Corporation (the "Company"), Hard Creek Nickel Corp. – a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and newly created joint venture company ("Hard Creek"), and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company has sold a 15% equity interest in Hard Creek to the Purchaser in exchange for cash consideration of CDN$8,000,000.

Hard Creek hold a 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Turnagain Nickel Project"), located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2022.

_______________________________________

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:38 p.m. PST, Sept. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:33 a.m. PST, Sept. 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ST CHARLES RESOURCES INC. ("SCRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:15 p.m. PST, Sept. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the proposed Romer Property Acquisition Agreement between the Company and Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("Braille") dated April 6, 2022 (the "Agreement"), to acquire a 100% interest in the Romer Polymetalic property (the "Property"), consisting of 57 and 2 isolated map-designated mining claims, covering an area of 2,592 hectares, located in the Labrador Trough sector of Nunavik.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 750,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share to Braille and made a cash payment of $125,000 for the Property.

Additionally, the Company granted a net smelter return (the "NSR") royalty of 1.0% to Braille. The Company will have the option to purchase 50% of the NSR (i.e. 0.5%) for consideration of $500,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2022, April 5, 2022, April 7, 2022, June 20, 2022 and August 11, 2022.

________________________________________

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, Sept. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,440,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common

share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share

purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.40 per Unit.



Warrants: 3,720,000 whole Warrants to purchase 3,720,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.60, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 9 placees.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P Number of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[4 Existing Insiders] Y 6,967,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Pro Group Member] P 150,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $3,840 N/A 9,600













Finder's Warrants are exercisable 2 years from the date of issuance for an exercise price of $0.60 per Finder's Warrant.







The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

