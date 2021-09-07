VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Sept. 3, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) TGR.H NEX Tiger International

Resources Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2021/04/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2021/04/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2021/04/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: September 30, 2021

Record Date: September 20, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: September 17, 2021

________________________________________

CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0025

Payable Date: November 1, 2021

Record Date: October 1, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: September 29, 2021

________________________________________

ENDURANCE CAPITAL CORP. ("ECAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated July 21, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective July 26, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, September 9, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on September 9, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

13,600,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 7,650,000 common shares



Transfer Agent:

Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol:

ECAP.P CUSIP Number:

29290G102 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 280,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 21, 2021.

Company Contact: Darren Seed

Company Address: 835 – 1100 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A6

Company Phone Number: 604 493-2004

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: October 29, 2021

Record Date: September 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date September 28, 2021

________________________________________

SAHARA ENERGY LTD. ("SAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since January 25, 2021, pending completion of a Change of Business.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 9, 2021, the common shares of Sahara Energy Ltd. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAH".

Change of Business

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business, which includes the acceptance of the following transactions:

The Company has completed arm's length equity investments in the Auden Project and in the Dakota Project, both New York real estate development projects to be developed by DMG Investments LLC in consideration of US$3,000,000 cash for a 21.85% equity interest in the Auden Project and US$2,000,000 cash for a 15.56% equity interest in the Dakota Project.

The Company is classified as an 'other financial investment activities' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

289,684,072 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed: NIL common shares Escrow Term: NIL year(s)





Symbol: SAH (UNCHANGED)





Company Contact:

Fiona Wang, Vice President Company Address:

Suite 400 – 444 7th Avenue S.W.



Calgary, Alberta T2P 0X8 Company Phone Number:

(571) 355-1488 Company Email Address:

[email protected]

________________________________________

SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 23, 2020 and the news releases issued by Savana Capital Corp. (the "Company") on March 31, 2020 and June 29, 2021, effective at the opening, Thursday, September 9, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: September 30, 2021

Record Date: September 14, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: September 13, 2021

________________________________________

21/09/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 17, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company shall acquire 100% interest in the Palomar Lake Property, located approximately 20 kilometers east of Bissett, Manitoba.

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $90,000 and issue 180,000 common shares to the Vendors.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2021.

________________________________________

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 17, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company shall acquire 100% interest in the Pleiades Property, located approximately 20 kilometers east of Bissett, Manitoba.

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $10,000 and issue 15,000 common shares to the Vendor. The Vendor will retain a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") on the property, 0.5% of which may be bought back by the Company at any time for a payment of CDN$100,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2021.

________________________________________

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Letter Agreement dated August 3, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Capella Minerals Limited (the "Company") and Cullen Resources Limited ("Cullen") whereby the Company will acquire from Cullen a 70% interest in the issued share capital of Cullen Finland Oy ("Cullen Finland Oy"), a 100% owned Finnish subsidiary of Cullen, who is the 100% legal and beneficial owner of the Katajavaara and Aakenus gold-copper projects (the "Projects"). The Company and Cullen (each, a "JV Party") will form an incorporated joint venture (the "Joint Venture") to explore and develop the Projects.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate purchase price of U.S.$542,928.69 will be satisfied via a cash payment of U.S.$292,928.69 over a period of 3 years and incurring exploration expenditures of U.S.$250,000 over a period of 2 years (the "Initial Exploration Expenditure"). The Company will have the right to earn an additional 10% interest in Cullen Finland Oy by contributing to Cullen Oy an additional U.S. $750,000 to the Initial Exploration Expenditures for a total exploration expenditures of U.S. $1,000,000 over a period of 4.5 years. A JV Party will be granted a 2% net smelter returns royalty over the Projects (the "NSR"), of which 1% is subject to a buy-back provision for a total payment of U.S. $1,000,000 by the payer of the NSR, when that respective JV Party's percentage ownership interest in Cullen Finland Oy be reduced to less than 10%.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2021.

________________________________________

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 21, 2021, the Company advises that the following information is amended:

Number of Shares: 3,576,057 common shares



Warrants: 3,576,057 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,576,057 common shares



Number of Placees: 87 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 29, 2021 and August 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:56 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 1, 2021 and September 2, 2021 the Exchange has been advised of a further amendment, the following information is corrected.

Finder's Fee: Sprott Global Resources Investments Ltd. received $85,560 cash and 855,600 compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years until August 27, 2023.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING UK SOCIETAS ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:14 a.m. PST, Sep. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Sep. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 14, 2021 between the Company and Macocozac, S.A. de C.V. whereby the Company will purchase a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico (owned by Aura Minerals Inc.). Consideration is US$8,000,000 payable on closing and US$1,000,000 by way of 388,093 common shares with a deemed price per share of CAD$3.162.

Antares Capital Management will receive a fee of 35,218 common shares and US$90,000.00.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective February 19, 2021, the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 18, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the final short form base shelf prospectus for Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and amended and restated final short form base shelf prospectus for all other Canadian provinces dated February 19, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Act.

The Exchange has been advised that closing of the Prospectus Supplement offering occurred on August 25, 2021, for gross proceeds of $13,660,680 (including the partial exercise of the agents' over-allotment option).

Agents: PI Financial Corp., Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc.



Offering: 4,139,600 shares (including 287,000 issued pursuant to the over-allotment option)



Share Price: $3.30 per share



Agents' Compensation: PI Financial Corp. – $468,748.05 in cash.

Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation – $176,531.72 in cash.

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – $52,959.52 in cash.

CIBC World Markets Inc. – $52,959.52 in cash.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the agents an option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares issued for a period of 30 days from closing. The agents exercised 287,000 shares pursuant to this option on August 25, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the prospectus supplement dated August 18, 2021, the Base Shelf Prospectus and news releases dated August 16, 2021, August 17, 2021 and August 25, 2021.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,864,571 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Rodger Young Y 1,428,571 Scott Davis Y 186,000 Ron Coombes Y 500,000 Kevin Nishi Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: $4,200 in cash and 60,000 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

