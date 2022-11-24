TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANY
HYDREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NURS.P")
[ Formerly Perihelion Capital Ltd. ("PCL.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation; Remain Halted; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 23, 2022, the following information is corrected:
Trading Symbol: NURS.P
Trading will remain halted.
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
22/11/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHA EXPLORATION LTD. ("ALEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 2, 2022:
|
Number of Units:
|
2,443,442 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
2,443,442 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 2,443,442 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.05 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the offering
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
943,428
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,940.00
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated September 14, 2022 and November 24, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")
BULLETIN TYPE : Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE : November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,203,852 flow-through (FT) shares
|
800,000 non-flow-through (NFT) shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.27 per FT share
|
$0.25 per NFT share
|
Warrants:
|
3,001,926 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,001,926 NFT shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
600,000 NFT shares
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$17,712.82
|
322,560
|
536,480
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 18, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Convertible Debentures:
|
Aggregate principal amount of $1,200,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.40 per share.
|
Maturity date:
|
24 months from the closing of the Private Placement
|
Interest rate:
|
14% per annum
|
Warrants:
|
3,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 11, 2022.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 novembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Débenture convertibles :
|
Montant total du principal de 1 200 000 $
|
Prix de conversion :
|
Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,40 $ par action
|
Date d'échéance :
|
24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Taux d'intérêt :
|
14% par année
|
Bons de souscription :
|
3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,60 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
4 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 octobre 2022.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2022, November 4 and 8, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,571,428 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per share
|
Warrants:
|
13,571,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,571,428 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
35 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
3,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
380,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$18,121.60
|
N/A
|
485,760 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 30, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,280,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 24, 2022
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 24, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.075
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,280,000 shares with 1,280,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 30, 2020.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2022.
________________________________________
MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("MED")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:12 p.m. PST, November 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 7, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
50,300,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
25,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,150,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
33 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$113,200
|
503,000
|
2,464,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022. confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 1, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,714,286 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,857,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,143 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 per share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil
|
Aggregate Cash Amount ($)
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$14,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
CORPORATION RESSOURCES PERSHIMEX (« PRO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 novembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 1 novembre 2022 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
5 714 286 actions accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,035 $ par action accréditive
|
Bons de souscription :
|
2 857 143 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 857 143 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,06 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
1 souscripteur
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Aucun
|
Montant total en espéces ($)
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de souscription
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
14 000 $
|
S/O
|
S/O
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 novembre 2022.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 27, 2019, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,802,157
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 05, 2022
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 05, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.25
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,277,158 flow-through common shares and 3,858,333 non flow-through common shares; with 5,802,157 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 27, 2019.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2022.
________________________________________
VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a royalty sale and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 9, 2022, between Vox Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire the rights to a portfolio of up to four (4) Canadian royalties from the Vendor, including a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty over a portion of the Estrades Project (the "Estrades Royalty"), a 0.49% NSR royalty on the Opawica Project (the "Opawica Royalty"), a 2% NSR royalty (with a 1% buyback for $3,000,000) on the Winston Lake Property (the "Winston Lake Royalty"), and a 2% NSR royalty on the Norbec & Millenbach properties (the "Norbec & Millenbach Royalty").
|
CONSIDERATION FOR:
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES ($)
|
The Estrades Royalty and Opawica Royalty: already issued
The Winston Lake Royalty: contingent upon a third-party option agreement being exercised
The Norbec & Millenbach Royalty: contingent upon a third-party option agreement being exercised
|
N/A
$100,000
$25,000
|
164,319 common shares
N/A
N/A
|
N/A
N/A
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2022 and November 22, 2022.
________________________________________
WHITEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("WWA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, November 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement – Amendment - Correction
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 23, 2022 ("Bulletin"), the following details have been corrected by the Company as follows:
As consideration for the Termination Agreement, the Company will issue to the Optionors 125,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") dated October 31, 2022, at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share, and will issue an additional 125,000 Shares dated effective November 30, 2022, at a deemed price per Share equal to the Market Price on November 30, 2022. No further cash payment or work expenditure commitments are required by the Company.
The remainder of the Bulletin remains unchanged.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VER.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,483,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to settle accrued management fees and outstanding loans plus interest for an aggregate amount of $1,678,917, as announced in the press release dated October 19, 2022.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
|
3
|
$1,678,917
|
$0.02
|
11,483,000
The Company has issued a news release on November 23, 2022 that the shares are issued and the debts have been extinguished.
________________________________________
