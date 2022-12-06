VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on December 5, 2022 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) HAPB 2 Hapbee Technologies,

Inc.



RYU 2 RYU Apparel Inc.









Interim financial report for the period. 2022/09/30





Interim management's discussion and

analysis for the period. 2022/09/30





Certification of interim filings for the

period. 2022/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX.H")

[Formerly Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("SFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of December 8, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SFX to SFX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued July 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

22/12/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,770,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 20, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,870,000 shares with 10,870,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2022.

________________________________________

ALMADEX MINERALS LTD. ("DEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:28 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALMADEX MINERALS LTD. ("DEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BQE WATER INC. ("BQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 30, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 62,556 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 12, 2022 to December 12, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by Cannara Biotech Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 29, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 15,000,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period of December 3, 2022 to December 2, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. (« LOVE »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée par Cannara Biotech inc. (la « société ») qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités datée du 29 novembre 2022, la société peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 15 000 000 actions ordinaires de son capital-actions. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse de croissance TSX durant la période débutant le 3 décembre 2022 et se terminant le 2 décembre 2023. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par Raymond James Ltd. de la part de la société.

________________________________________

CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length option agreement dated August 08, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in 87 mineral claims located in in Butt Township, District of Nipissing, Ontario (the "Properties").

In order to exercise its option, the Company must: (i) issue an aggregate of 1,900,000 common shares to the Optionor; and (ii) incur an aggregate of $250,000 in exploration expenditures, over a three (3) year period.

Further, on exercise of the option, the Company will grant a 3.0% NSR on the Properties in favour of an arms-length third party, pursuant to an underlying mining claim acquisition agreement on the Properties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 10, 2022 and December 02, 2022.

________________________________________

CHAMPION GAMING GROUP INC. ("WAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,100,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.075 per share

Warrants: 4,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,100,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 0 N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 760,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,467.90 N/A 299,572

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 10, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset and Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 30, 2022, between Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length sellers (the "Sellers"), whereby the Company will acquire all of the outstanding shares of New Standard Resources Pty Ltd. ("New Standard"), a privately owned Australian exploration company which holds a 100% undivided interest in the Yarranna Uranium projects (the "Projects") in South Australia. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% interest in New Standard for consideration comprised of 2,059,732 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price per share of $1.94. In addition, the Company has granted to the Sellers a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Projects, 1% of which can be repurchased by the Company for the payment of $1,000,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated October 31, 2022.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:54 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,817,595 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,127,038.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $277,500 $0.40 693,750 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHMARK INTERACTIVE INC. ("HMRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,109,385 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:16 p.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOBEL RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 7, 2022, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") whereby the Company has the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in 12 mining claims located in Salamanca, Coquimbo, in Chile (the "Project").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate USD$4,000,000 purchase price can be satisfied via cash over the span of 5 years. The Vendor will retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of 1.5% in respect of the Project. The Company will have the right to buy back 1.0% of the NSR for USD$2,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2022.

________________________________________

NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC. ("NRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 122,430 shares at a deemed price of $0.38 per share to settle outstanding debt for $46,523.69

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 24, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,126,635 common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$3.81 or US$2.78 per share

Warrants: 563,317 share purchase warrants to purchase 563,317 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$4.95 or US$3.61 for a period of three (3)-years following the closing date

Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 10,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: CDN$57,897.35 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 02, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RIO SILVER INC. ("RYO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $225,250

Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding in year one and at $0.10 in year two.

Maturity date: December 1, 2024

Interest rate: 18% per annum

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $20,000

The Company issued a news release on December 5, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 13,709,612

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.105

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,709,612 shares with 13,709,612 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 29, 2020.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

NURCAPITAL CORPORATION LTD. ("NCL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]