TSX Venture Exchange, ION Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer and Director, ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) ("ION" or the "Company") (TSXV: ION) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

ION Energy is pioneering lithium brine exploration and development in Mongolia

About ION Energy Ltd,(TSXV: ION)

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange