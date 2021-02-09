TSX Venture Exchange, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., C-Suite at The Open
Feb 09, 2021, 16:13 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Andrew Cheung, CEO, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE)
01 Communique Laboratory Inc. focuses on cybersecurity with its IronCAP patent-pending cryptographic system, which operates on conventional computer systems and is designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data not only today but also in the future as quantum computers appear. Based on improved code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. As well, the company's legacy business provides customers with secure remote access marketed under its I'm InTouch, I'm OnCall and I'm InTouch Meeting suite of services and products protected by patents. It derives a majority of revenue from Japan. For more information visit: http://www.01com.com/.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited