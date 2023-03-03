EDMONTON, AB, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying an investigator to Kelowna, British Columbia, to investigate an inflight engine fire that resulted in the diversion of a WestJet Encore De Havilland DHC-8-402 aircraft on 02 March 2023. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

