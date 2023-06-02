RICHMOND, BC, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to Surrey British Columbia, to investigate an aircraft accident involving a privately registered Zenair CH701 which occurred today. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

