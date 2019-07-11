TSB deploys a team of investigators following an accident near Fort Hope, Ontario, on 21 June 2019 Français
Jul 11, 2019, 09:00 ET
WINNIPEG, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to examine a DC-3T aircraft recovered from Eabamet Lake, near Fort Hope, Ontario, following an accident on 21 June. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
For further information: Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Media Relations, 819-994-8053, media@tsb.gc.ca
