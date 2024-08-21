Trust Wallet Launches 'Year 2001' Campaign To Show People They're Still Early To Crypto

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trust Wallet , the world's leading self-custody Web3 wallet and Web3 gateway trusted by over 130 million users, has unveiled its latest social education campaign, "Year 2001", aimed at reminding the public that it's still early days for crypto and Web3. The campaign compares the current state of Web3 to the internet in 2001 (i.e. Web1 and Web2), when global adoption was in its infancy.

Accompanied by compelling short-form videos and the message , "Tell your friends, they're still early! Web3 is still in the year 2001," the campaign draws a parallel between the number of crypto users today and the number of internet users back in 2001, roughly 560 million.

Backed by the powerful insight, "Did you know there are the same number of crypto users today as there were internet users in 2001?", Trust Wallet emphasizes that, just as the internet (Web1 and Web2) transformed the world, Web3 is poised for a similar evolution, offering vast opportunities for those who get involved now.

Web2 describes the second stage of the Internet, where user-generated content, social media and usability for end-users peaked, compared to its first incarnation, Web1 - which was dominated by static websites. Web3 describes the next iteration of the internet, one that is built on blockchain technology and controlled by its users. In summary, Web3 is the idea of a new, decentralized internet built on the blockchain.

"The Year 2001 campaign is about empowering users to recognize the immense potential of Web3 and encouraging them to take part in this revolution," said Sami Waittinen, Head of Marketing at Trust Wallet. "We want to demystify the technology and show that there's still time to be early adopters."

"In this awareness campaign, our goal is to highlight the current state of Web3, emphasizing its growth and dispelling the myth that people are late to the game. In reality, Web3 is still in its infancy." he added.

The social education campaign which consists of five short-form videos, targets all audiences who are curious about crypto and blockchain technology, with a core focus on the 18-35 demographic. As a result, the videos will be amplified on Trust Wallet's TikTok account - with four more videos, ranging from comedic skits to street interviews being launched over the next few days.

For more information and to watch the campaign videos, visit Trust Wallet's official channels:

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@trustwalletweb3

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/trustwallet

Instagram: https://instagram.com/trustwallet

Facebook: https://facebook.com/trustwalletapp

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

With support for 10+ million digital assets across 120+ blockchains, more than 1 million supported swap pairs, and native staking options on 20+ chains, Trust Wallet is a true multi-chain wallet, enabling users to access the Web3 world safely and conveniently.

Since 2017, Trust Wallet's mission has been to simplify and democratize crypto, ensuring accessibility for everyone. By building the foundations for the future of the free web, Trust Wallet aims to give everyone the freedom to truly own their digital assets.

