Trulieve Wins Seven Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence in Employee Development

Recognized for innovative learning, development, and talent management programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced it has received seven awards in the 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®. Brandon Hall Group is a globally recognized leader providing research, data, and insights in human capital management (HCM). Since 2023, Trulieve has earned 14 Brandon Hall Group awards, including six Golds in its debut year and another Gold in 2024.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for our employee training and talent management programs," said Trulieve Chief Production Officer Kyle Landrum. "These awards affirm Trulieve's commitment to excellence and supporting our team with the tools they need to thrive and succeed."

Three employee training and talent management programs won awards in 2025: TruU ATTAIN, Seeds to Success, and SPHERE of Influence.

TruU ATTAIN

Won Gold awards for Best Competencies and Skill Development and Best Use of Video for Learning, and Silver awards for Best Custom Content and Best Use of Blended Learning. Developed by Trulieve's manufacturing operations support team, the TruU ATTAIN program equips entry-level associates with the skills to succeed in the cannabis industry.

Seeds to Success

Won two Silver awards for Best Custom Content and Best Use of Blended Learning. Created by Trulieve's learning and development team, this program supports new retail hires through a blended model of e-learning, peer learning, gamification, videos, and hands-on practice.

SPHERE of Influence

Won Bronze award for Best Employee Recognition Program. This peer recognition program developed in partnership with Hurix Systems Private Limited empowers employees to recognize colleagues for contributions that reflect the SPHERE Core Values: Stewardship, Proactivity, Harmony, Excellence, Respect, and Empowerment.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve

X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.