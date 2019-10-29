Trulieve to Open New Dispensary in Panama City Beach, 38th in Florida

The company's newest storefront expands patient access to the state's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory to patients in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is set to open the doors of their record 38th Florida location on Wednesday, October 30th, in Panama City Beach.

Trulieve presently operates 37 other dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, including in the nearby communities of Pensacola, Destin, and Tallahassee. The storefront, located on Hutchinson Boulevard near Panama City Beach's iconic coastline, will advance the company's mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable patient access statewide.

"We're fortunate to have a passionate patient base in the Panhandle and are looking forward to bringing our exceptional selection of products to patients in Panama City Beach and the surrounding areas. As Florida's registry grows and patients continue to seek natural, effective relief, we will continue to expand patient access to the safe, reliable medications they rely on," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our team in Panama City is looking forward to educating patients on the process, whether they're taking their first steps with medical cannabis or exploring alternative treatment options, as well as offering direct access for those who may not have had access to a physical dispensary in the past."

To celebrate their newest store, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:00 AM, with doors opening and press tours of the new dispensary immediately following. In honor of the grand opening, all patients are eligible for an in-store 25% discount at the Panama City Beach location on the day of.

WHAT: Trulieve Panama City Beach Grand Opening

WHERE: 9952 Hutchison Boulevard, Suite 100, Panama City Beach, Florida 32413

WHEN: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, in addition to its 38 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients as well as patients who are new to cannabis and the wide array of products to connect with the staff to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 277,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling over half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are more than 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

