Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Stuart, Florida

New Martin County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, May 17th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Stuart, Florida.

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, May 17, beginning at 9 a.m., featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

Trulieve Stuart Kanner, located at 6600 South Kanner Highway, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

"This new dispensary expands access to medical cannabis in Martin County and along Florida's Treasure Coast," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We are proud to serve patients with Trulieve branded products through elevated customer experiences."

The new location will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

Across Florida, Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

