Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Lutz, Florida

New Tampa Bay area location will host grand opening celebration Friday, April 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Lutz, Florida on Saturday, April 11.

The dispensary will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, April 24, featuring specials, discounts, and partner giveaways.

"Providing high-quality products in a welcoming environment is central to our mission," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We are thrilled to offer patients in Hillsborough County convenient and compassionate care as part of their wellness journey."

Trulieve Lutz, located at 24408 SR-54, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

The new dispensary will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Roll One, and Sweet Talk. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

Across Florida, Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by cornerstone markets in Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

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SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.