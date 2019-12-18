Trulieve to Open Landmark 42nd Florida Dispensary

Orange Park dispensary will offer patients in Northeast Florida expanded access to the state's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory

ORANGE PARK, FL, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, will open the doors of its record 42nd Florida location on Thursday, December 19th in Orange Park. This milestone location comes days after Trulieve, Florida's largest medical cannabis operator, became the first licensee in Florida to surpass 40 locations.

Currently, Trulieve operates 41 other dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, including in the nearby communities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Palm Coast. The latest storefront, located on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, supports the company's mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable access for patients statewide.

"Since opening our first location, we've focused on delivering strong, customer-centric experiences in every community we serve. As a result, we've been fortunate to develop a passionate patient base and our continued growth is due in large part to that relationship," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Expanding access throughout Florida and offering patients a wide selection of inventory that they've helped develop is part of our strategic vision. Whether someone is starting their journey towards relief or seeking a new treatment alternative, our well-trained staff is ready to assist patients at every step of the process. We encourage all patients to reach out to find out more."

To celebrate its newest store, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening on Thursday, December 19th at 10:00 AM, with press tours of the new dispensary immediately following. In honor of the grand opening, all patients are eligible for an in-store 25% discount at the Orange Park location on opening day.

WHAT: Trulieve Orange Park Grand Opening Celebration WHERE: 342 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, Florida 32073 WHEN: Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods , including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 42 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff to learn more.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

