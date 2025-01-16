Trulieve to Open Dispensary in Zanesville, Ohio

New Muskingum County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, January 17th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- January 16, 2025 – Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Zanesville, Ohio.

The new Trulieve Zanesville location will host a grand opening celebration Friday, January 17, featuring specials and promotional giveaways.

The new Trulieve Zanesville, located at 3674 Maple Avenue, will be open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

"We are excited to bring Trulieve's affordable, high-quality products and elevated customer experience to Muskingum County," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We look forward to building relationships with customers in the Zanesville area."

4370 Tonawanda Trail , Beavercreek

, 2950 N. High Street, Columbus

8295 Sancus Blvd, Westerville

Trulieve dispensaries offer customers a wide assortment of cannabis products featuring popular brands and accessible form factors including capsules, edibles, flower, tinctures and topicals.

For more information on store activations and locations in Ohio, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/ohio.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

