Trulieve to Launch Adult Use Sales in Ohio on Tuesday August 6th

Adult Use Sales to Commence at Beavercreek, Columbus, and Westerville Locations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the upcoming launch of adult use sales on Tuesday, August 6th, at our dispensaries located in Beavercreek, Columbus, and Westerville.

"We are excited to be among the first group of operators to launch adult use sales in Ohio following a successful ballot initiative last year," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We are committed to maintaining excellent service standards for our existing medical patients while welcoming new adult use customers to our dispensaries."

Trulieve has three cannabis dispensaries in the state with locations as follows:

4370 Tonawanda Trail, Beavercreek

2950 N. High Street, Columbus

8295 Sancus Blvd, Westerville

Trulieve dispensaries offer customers a wide assortment of products featuring popular brands and accessible form factors including capsules, edibles, flower, tinctures and topicals.

For more information on store activations and locations in Ohio, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/ohio.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

