Trulieve Reaches Milestone With 30th Florida Location at Fernandina Beach

As state nears 250,000 patients, Trulieve's latest storefront offers direct access to Nassau County residents for first time

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTC: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, opened the doors of a new Fernandina Beach location on Wednesday, July 31st. The new storefront marks the company's 30th location, a record for Florida's dispensaries and a first for residents of Nassau County.

"Opening our latest storefront in Fernandina Beach is an opportunity we're thrilled about," said Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO. "Not only is it our thirtieth location, bringing expanded access to patients inside Nassau County and throughout Northeast Florida is something we're excited to be able to do. Our focus at Trulieve is and always will be ensuring patients have direct, safe access to the high quality, effective, and natural medication they've come to rely on. Whether it's offering patients a space to learn more about cannabis as medicine or bringing a storefront to patients that may not have been able to make it into a store before, we're eager to offer a new level of support for our patients in the area."

Presently, Trulieve operates 29 other dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, including nearby locations in Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Palm Coast. As part of the company's mission to provide safe, reliable access for patients statewide, Trulieve will continue opening stores as the patient registry and demand grows.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients unable to make it to a physical store, in addition to its 30 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Miami.

To celebrate their newest store, Trulieve will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, July 31st at 10:00 AM, with doors opening and press tours of the new dispensary immediately following.

WHAT: Trulieve Fernandina Beach Grand Opening

WHERE: 474285 East State Road 200, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034

WHEN: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM

As the first dispensary in the area, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable on the process and eager to help patients, from any interested in applying for a card to those new to cannabis or Trulieve's wide array of products. In honor of the grand opening, all patients are eligible for a 25% discount on the day of the opening.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 248,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling over half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are presently nearly 2,400 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Lynn Ricci, Director of Investor Relations -- (850) 480-7955, IR@trulieve.com;Victoria Walker, Director of Marketing & Community Relations -- (704) 773-3446, Victoria.Walker@trulieve.com